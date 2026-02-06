Vikings star wants Aaron Rodgers as starting quarterback in 2026

Aaron Jones wants a reunion with his former teammate, Aaron Rodgers. During an interview on the Nightcap Show, the running back was very clear about his desire to play with the veteran despite the fact that the current starting quarterback of the Vikings is J.J. McCarthy.

“I like him in Minnesota. What he brings to the locker room, that leadership and that standard. I think he’s got a lot of ball left. You see him out there, he looks like he’s having fun. His celebrations. The love for the game is back in his heart and you can see it. He’s a competitor. I think he comes back.”

Rodgers had a very solid 2025 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, leading them to win the AFC North. However, his dream of winning the Super Bowl ended early in the Wild Card round against the Houston Texans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers could be an option for Vikings

Since last season, rumors have pointed to the Vikings as a possible destination for Aaron Rodgers. His close relationship with head coach Kevin O’Connell and the uncertainty surrounding J.J. McCarthy positioned the veteran as a candidate to play with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Aaron Jones.

However, O’Connell trusted McCarthy and, unfortunately, the bet did not work out. Minnesota’s offense fell while they watched Sam Darnold shine in Seattle. Therefore, there are no guarantees that there will be patience for the national champion with Michigan.

Advertisement

In this scenario, with Rodgers as a free agent, the possibility of leading an explosive offense could be very attractive for the quarterback thinking of a last dance. However, the Steelers will have an advantage due to the Mike McCarthy factor.

Advertisement