Mac Jones has received a new wide receiver for the 2023 NFL season. JuJu Smith-Schuster will play for his third team after being part of the Steelers and Chiefs. Now, he has revealed the real reason why he joined the New England Patriots, and he didn’t mention Bill Belichick.

The Patriots have struggled to compete since Tom Brady left the team. Now with Mac Jones as the starting quarterback, New England have high hopes on what he could do for them, but he needs to be surrounded with good players to achieve success.

For that reason, the Patriots decided to sign recent Super Bowl champion JuJu Smith-Schuster, who has arrived in New England. The team is hopeful that he becomes Mac Jones’ best friend on the field, helping them compete once again.

JuJu Smith-Schuster gets real on why he decided to sign with the Patriots

There’s a new WR1 in Boston. After a remarkable season with the Chiefs, in which he won the Super Bowl LVII, JuJu Smith-Schuster signed a 3-year deal with New England to bolster Mac Jones‘ offense.

Smith-Schuster lived his best season in 2018 with the Steelers. He registered 111 receptions for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns. Last year, he helped Kansas City to win the Super Bowl LVII with a very decent campaign with 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns.

Now, the 26-year-old wants to aid the Patriots in returning to their best days. While some may believe he joined New England due to the mastermind that is Bill Belichick, the wide receiver had another reason to land in Boston.

“When they got Bill O’Brien, it was kind of like a no-brainer,” said the wideout. “Just because I know how this system is and how it works and how he works the offense. Belichick is as he is as a head coach and to bring OB in and to bring Mike [Gesicki] and those other guys and all these key pieces, it was kind of like wow, this is a great fit for me.“

O’Brien returned to New England this year at the request of Bill Belichick. Having previously been with the Patriots from 2007 to 2011, he has now rejoined as the offensive coordinator for the six-time Super Bowl champions.