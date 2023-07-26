It didn’t take long for Mac Jones to gain Bill Belichick‘s trust, earning the starting quarterback job ahead of his rookie season with the New England Patriots. However, nothing went to plan in his second year in the NFL.

The Alabama product failed to produce in 2022, and at some point, his job looked in danger. Belichick started Bailey Zappe for a few games, as he didn’t look satisfied with Jones’ performances.

However, the 2021 first-round pick is heading into the 2023 campaign as the team’s starter again, hoping to turn up his level. Besides, it looks like Jones and Belichick left the tension from last year behind.

Mac Jones says everything’s good with Patriots HC Bill Belichick

“I think we’re good,” Jones said when asked about how things are between him and Belichick at the moment, via NESN. “I think the biggest thing that we’ve all talked about is just having a fresh start.

“I think there’s a lot of learning experiences from last year that we’ve talked about, and this year, it’s all about just working together, right? You’ve got to come up with a plan and then obviously talk about it and execute it, so I’m excited for that part of it.”

Jones couldn’t build on his impressive rookie year, but the Patriots have made important changes to their offense hoping to turn things around. However, the AFC East looks more challenging than ever, so we’ll see whether these moves will be enough for New England.