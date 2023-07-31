Last season, the New England Patriots had an 8-9 record finishing in third place of the AFC East. They controlled their destiny in the last week of the schedule, but ended up losing against the Buffalo Bills. That took them out of the playoffs.

Now, Mac Jones will remain as the starting quarterback and the Patriots have to surround him with offensive weapons as soon as possible to compete with great rosters in the division.

After Tom Brady announced his retirement, Bill Belichick hasn’t been able to find the formula for success. However, prior to the 2023 season in the NFL, the legendary coach could land a former star of the Dallas Cowboys.

Ezekiel Elliott could sign with the Patriots

In 2019, Ezekiel Elliott signed a six-year contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. That gave the running back a $90 million deal with $50 million guaranteed.

However, especially thanks to injuries, his production started to decline and Tony Pollard emerged as the strongest running back on the depth chart. That’s why Zeke was released by Dallas and became a free agent.

This weekend, Ezekiel Elliott visited the New England Patriots and, according to a report from Ed Werder, Bill Belichick showed a lot of interest. The head coach even contacted Stephen Jones, the Cowboys executive vice president, to get a better perspective about the running back.

Right now, the RB position is one of the weakest for Bill Belichick in the depth chart: Rhamondre Stevenson, Pierre Strong Jr and Kevin Harris. Furthermore, Ty Montgomery just got injured. That’s why Elliott might get a big chance to revamp his career.