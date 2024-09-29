Trending topics:
NFL News: Dak Prescott makes something clear about Dallas Cowboys visit to Pittsburgh

Dak Prescott talked about a greatly anticipated game against the Steelers.

Dak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys survived on Thursday Night Football against the New York Giants. Although it wasn’t a convincing win, the most important thing was to put a 2-2 record.

Now, with a long rest, the Cowboys will travel to Pittsburgh for another chapter in their historic rivalry with the Steelers. It’s almost certain they’ll have to do it without Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence.

So, with 11 Super Bowl titles between both franchises, this date is definitely marked in the NFL calendar. It’s important to remember that, after the Steelers, America’s Team will go on to face Lions, 49ers and Falcons.

When do the Cowboys play against the Steelers?

The Dallas Cowboys will play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football (October 6) as part of Week 5. This was Dak Prescott’s message before that massive game.

“It’s going to be in a very tough environment. I haven’t played there since my rookie year. So, I’m looking forward to that. That’s really all that matters. We have to take care of our bodies (during long week). We have to be smart. Be healthy. Trust the process. Trust one another and be accountable to put the best version of ourselves out there. What’s it’s about in this league is getting hot at the right time building. That’s why I just said about the process.”

