NY Giants 2026 NFL Draft picks: Full list, analysis and takeaways

The New York Giants have taken a clear, calculated approach through the 2026 NFL Draft, focusing on building around both sides of the ball while addressing key roster questions. Rather than chasing flash, the front office has leaned into structure, adding pieces that fit specific needs and long-term plans.

There’s a noticeable theme to their selections: balance. From reinforcing the trenches to adding skill-position talent, the Giants are shaping a roster designed to support Jaxson Dart while also maintaining defensive competitiveness. It’s not a headline-grabbing haul at first glance, but it reflects a disciplined strategy.

At the same time, the context around these picks matters. The departure of Dexter Lawrence left a significant void up front, and questions still linger about the future of key defenders like Kayvon Thibodeaux. With Day 3 still ahead, the Giants’ work is far from finished.

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NY Giants’ full list of picks in 2026 NFL Draft

Arvell Reese, taken at No. 5 overall, is the centerpiece of the class so far. His arrival directly addresses the need to reinforce the pass rush following Lawrence’s exit. Reese brings explosiveness and versatility, giving the Giants a foundational piece on defense and helping stabilize a unit that needed immediate impact.

At No. 10, Francis Mauigoa represents a critical investment in protection. With Jaxson Dart as part of the team’s long-term vision at quarterback, strengthening the offensive line was essential. Mauigoa offers both physicality and upside, potentially anchoring the line for years while helping create a more secure pocket.

The second-round addition of Colton Hood adds depth and flexibility to the secondary. In a pass-heavy league, having another capable defensive back is never a luxury, it’s a necessity. Hood’s presence should allow the Giants to be more adaptable in coverage schemes and better equipped to handle high-powered offenses.

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Malachi Fields, selected in the third round, gives the offense another weapon. Pairing him with Malik Nabers adds a new dimension to the passing game, offering size, playmaking ability, and another target who can stretch defenses. It’s a move that supports both the present and the future of the offense.

Looking ahead to Day 3, one of the biggest questions surrounds Kayvon Thibodeaux. If a trade materializes, it would create an even greater need along the defensive line and at linebacker. That possibility could shape the Giants’ remaining selections, pushing them to add more depth and insurance on defense before the draft concludes.