NY Giants’ message to Malik Nabers, doubters on decision to draft Arvell Reese and not Jeremiyah Love

The New York Giants didn’t just make headlines with their first-round selections, they ignited a debate. After the team passed on players like Jeremiyah Love and Caleb Downs, wide receiver Malik Nabers openly questioned the direction, making it clear he would have preferred a different outcome.

Nabers’ comments quickly gained traction, not just because of what he said, but because of what they implied. When a young offensive cornerstone publicly hints at disagreement with draft strategy, it raises eyebrows about alignment inside the building. His preference for Love and Downs suggested a desire for immediate playmakers rather than the route the front office ultimately chose.

Instead, the Giants doubled down on their evaluation process, selecting Arvell Reese and Francis Mauigoa. The picks signaled a clear philosophy: prioritize foundational pieces over flash, even if it means passing on names that generate more buzz among fans, and even players in the locker room.

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Giants stand firm behind their draft strategy

General manager Joe Schoen left little room for doubt when explaining the decision. According to Schoen, Reese wasn’t just a top option, he was the top option among all non-quarterbacks on the Giants’ board. “We had him No.1, non-quarterback.”

Head coach John Harbaugh echoed that confidence with an even stronger statement: “These are two top-five players in this draft, in our opinion. You couldn’t do any better.”

Malik Nabers isn’t happy with Giants draft picks

Harbaugh also revealed just how unexpected the situation was, noting that Schoen had run “a gazillion scenarios” leading up to the draft, and this outcome never appeared.

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“This was not one that was really anticipated.” That detail adds another layer to the story: even with extensive preparation, the board fell in a way that forced a quick but confident decision.

Whether Nabers’ preferred targets would have changed the narrative remains a matter of debate, but inside the building, the Giants are making it clear, they got exactly who they wanted.