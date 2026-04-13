NY Giants add veteran presence behind Jaxson Dart by signing 33-year-old QB Brandon Allen

Jaxson Dart has established himself as the franchise quarterback of the New York Giants. However, bringing experience to the locker room is always a good thing. Hence, the team is bringing 33-year-old Brandon Allen.

The team announced it on their website, this move might be thanks to something else as well. Allen was a Titans player last year, and the new QBs coach of the Giants is Brian Callahan, who was the Titans head coach last season. Hence, there is a connection already.

Allen’s terms haven’t been disclosed yet, but he is likely to be on the veteran minimum’s or somewhere around that mark. Allen has a career 56.7% completion, for 1,882 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

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Jaxson Dart has plenty of potential

While Allen is just a veteran presence in the locker room, the whole story for the Giants quarterback room is to finally develop Jaxson Dart. He started 12 games, passed for 2,272 yards on 63.7% completion with 15 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Now, it’s avoiding the sophomore slump.

Jaxson Dart will be a PROBLEM next season.



The Giants have found their franchise QB 😈 pic.twitter.com/PFXA475ieB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 7, 2026

Dart also had quite the injury history during his rookie season, especially with concussions. He is not afraid of contact, but that needs to change if he wants to prevail in this league for a long time. He must mature without losing his X factor.

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The Giants have high expectations for this season

The arrival of John Harbaugh as head coach, paired with the recovery of running back Cam Skattebo and wide receiver Malik Nabers are the main reasons of why people are expecting the Giants to be a problem. All joined by another year of Dart in the NFL.

While the defense is not having the best of days because of the complicated trade request by Dexter Lawrence, the Giants are hopeful on keeping the defensive tackle. If they manage to do so, the team is actually in great position to be a drak horse in the NFC.