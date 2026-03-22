NY Giants’ Cam Skattebo apologizes about his controversial comments about CTE

New York Giants’ Cam Skattebo could have faced trouble after claiming that CTE is “not real.” The running back quickly had to issue an apology.

“I recently did an interview and had a lapse in judgment, which resulted in me making a tasteless joke about CTE and asthma. It was never my intention to downplay the seriousness of head injuries or asthma,” he said via X.

“I sincerely apologize to anyone that was offended by my remarks, and I assure you that I’ll be more mindful and respectful going forward.”

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What means CTE?

CTE stands for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease caused by repeated head trauma and the buildup of toxic tau protein.

Romeo Doubs #87.

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To combat this “scourge,” the NFL has implemented strict protocols, including the mandatory use of Guardian Caps during practices and specialized, position-specific helmets designed to absorb high-impact collisions.

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Under head coach oversight and league mandates, rule changes like the “no-header” hit policy and reduced full-contact practices aim to limit the sub-concussive hits that lead to long-term neurological damage.

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Some recent cases

Tua Tagovailoa, one of the most notable cases, suffered his third concussion in September 2024 against the Buffalo Bills, raising alarms throughout his circle. Other major cases included Chris Olave and Charvarius Ward, both of whom faced mid-season shutdowns due to recurring head injuries, with Ward even considering early retirement at age 29.

Tua Tagovailoa #1.

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NFL debut marred by a serious injury

Cam Skattebo suffered a season-ending dislocated right ankle and fractured fibula during a Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on October 26, 2025.

Following emergency surgery, he spent months in rehab and recently began running again at 75% capacity as of March 2026.

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Skattebo has officially stated that he expects to be “fully back to 100%” within the next month, making him on track to participate in Giants offseason team activities (OTAs) this spring and be ready for training camp in July 2026.