NY Giants’ Greg Newsome downplays idea of unfinished business with Cowboys WR George Pickens

Greg Newsome and George Pickens will face each other on the field once again, this time in the highly anticipated matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

During the 2024 NFL season, Greg Newsome and George Pickens had some intriguing battles on the field, with one representing the Cleveland Browns and the other the Pittsburgh Steelers. They will face each other once again next Sunday in the highly anticipated matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, but the cornerback made it clear that the past is now behind them, downplaying unfinished business with Pickens, while emphasizing that his battles are against every receiver he faces.

“I wouldn’t say that,” Newsome said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “I would just say every receiver I go against there’s technically unfinished business. My job is to shut them out no matter what. Obviously I’ve had a lot of battles with him, so it’s gonna be a little more special. But my job is to shut them out.”

Newsome has already taunted both CeeDee Lamb and Pickens, heating things up ahead of what promises to be an intense Sunday Night Football matchup between the G-Men and America’s Team. Which of these two teams will ultimately start the season with a winning record?

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Watch out for the Cowboys’ offense

Newsome’s arrival in East Rutherford was primarily aimed at adding versatility and intensity to the Giants’ secondary. That said, he will face a challenging debut at MetLife Stadium against an opponent that will leave it all on the gridiron.

George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys catches a pass during practice.

Dak Prescott had a strong 2025 season, particularly elevating the Cowboys’ passing attack with the help of both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Ryan Flournoy is the team’s third option at wide receiver, and Brian Schottenheimer’s squad will look to get the new campaign off on the right foot.

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Newsome will be in good company

While Greg Newsome has significantly strengthened the Giants’ defense, he is not the only important name tasked with stopping opposing offenses. Former New Orleans Saints Paulson Adebo will be responsible for covering the left side of the secondary.

Additionally, John Harbaugh has two more options on the depth chart if needed. The first is rookie Colton Hood, while Deonte Banks emerges as another option on the opposite side.

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