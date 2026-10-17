Isaiah Likely confirms message to Malik Nabers as NY Giants playmakers get off to hot start to the season

Isaiah Likely made a commitment to Malik Nabers as he got to the New York Giants.

The New York Giants have, without a doubt, a top-tier duo in tight end Isaiah Likely and wideout Malik Nabers. In fact, the tight end made a vow to the receiver, and it seems like both are holding their end of the bargain.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Likely revealed what he told Nabers as soon as he got signed for the Giants. “I told [Malik Nabers] since the day I got here, my job is to make sure no team is able to double cover you,” he said.

As of now, that’s exactly what has happened. Likely is on pace to get more than 100 catches in the NFL, and he has the highest target share in the league among tight ends. Likely has scored four times already and has 284 yards. This comes in the same week where head coach John Harbaugh endorsed a Giants tight end for their Week 6 game vs Saints.

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Nabers has made the most of Likely’s presence

Since teams have to guard Likely too, Nabers is enjoying his domination in one-on-ones. Nabers has 29 catches for 329 yards and two touchdowns already this season. Both Nabers and Likely are by far the most productive players on the Giants.

Nabers has made bold confessions stating that he can still be better after his knee injury. Hence, the Giants offense could very well be improving in weeks to come. After all, both Nabers and Likely are plenty talented.

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Jameis Winston needs to trust both Nabers and Likely

Jameis Winston is sort of a reckless passer. However, he needs to keep trusting Nabers and Likely. They are so good that they will help him avoid plenty of turnovers. After all, avoiding interceptions is key for Winston to play in a good level.

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