Bengals DE Myles Murphy claims ‘no hard feelings’ towards team’s decision not to pick up fifth-year option

The Cincinnati Bengals have revamped their defense and have been on a spending spree to do so. Hence, they didn’t pick up defensive end Myles Murphy‘s fifth-year option, and that’s something the player understands.

Murphy spoke to Laurel Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News about the declined fifth-year option, and said “I knew it was a possibility. Duke (Tobin) and everyone upstairs, they’ve been pretty transparent on ‘we spent a lot of money this offseason.’ So, it does make sense… No hard feelings.”

The Bengals would’ve had to pay Murphy $14.475 million if they picked up that fifth-year option. Murphy was a first-round pick for the Bengals in 2023. In 2025, Murphy had arguably the best season of his career, yet the team still decided against keeping him under the current contract after this season.

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Murphy could still earn a big bag if 2026 goes well

In 2025, Murphy had career-highs in sacks (5.5), QB hits (10), and tackles for loss (six) while playing all 17 games for the Bengals. Now, 2026 will be a contract year for Murphy, and if his progression keeps going well, he could get a bag from other teams if the Bengals let him leave.

Bengals standout DE Myles Murphy is FAST 💨



At 6’5 280, he should not be able to move like this. pic.twitter.com/A9q4VbLZfF — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 5, 2025

This year, he will share the field with newly-arrived Dexter Lawrence and could bring even more opportunities for him as Lawrence commands too much attention from opposing offensive lines.

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The Bengals defense need good play from Murphy

Even if he is not staying after this year, Murphy will have to play greatly as he seeks a contract elsewhere. That goes well for the Bengals, who are praying on this defense to finally step up to the plate.

The Bengals were the 31st-ranked total defense in the NFL last season. That caused them to miss the playoffs for the third-year straight. That’s why the Bengals have spent so much on defense this offseason.