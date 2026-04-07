NY Giants re-sign Ryan Miller to give Jaxson Dart another weapon

The New York Giants have already begun preparations for a new NFL season, and John Harbaugh’s roster is taking shape. Ryan Miller will continue as one of Jaxson Dart’s weapons, after the team tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent earlier in the offseason.

The receiving corps in East Rutherford continues to strengthen, still led by Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, and Darnell Mooney. Miller joined the Giants last December after being claimed off of waivers, without seeing playing action.

John Harbaugh will have many options to provide to Dart through the air. Could this be one of the keys for the Giants’ offense in the 2026 NFL season?

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The Dexter Lawrence and Giants saga

Rumors of a potential trade involving Dexter Lawrence and his departure from the Giants are already circulating. The historic New York player has requested a move, and several teams have already shown interest.

Dexter Lawrence II #97 of the New York Giants.

The Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears have some advantage over their closest competitors in the race to secure his services, by being able to offer their first-round picks in exchange for the Nose Tackle. The Jaguars and Packers have also shown interest, but they are trailing behind.

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The confidence placed in Dart

Jaxson Dart is set to lead the New York Giants once again as their starting quarterback, aiming to build on a promising debut. After a rookie campaign where he recorded 3,450 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, Dart is focused on sharpening his efficiency to surpass those initial numbers and cement his place as the franchise’s long-term leader.