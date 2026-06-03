NY Giants remain hopeful Roy Robertson-Harris avoids worst-case injury scenario

The New York Giants are holding on to a sliver of hope after defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris suffered an Achilles tear ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

All hope may not be lost for Roy Robertson-Harris and the New York Giants. Although the veteran defensive lineman tore his Achilles in the first weeks of organized team activities (OTAs), the G-Men have yet to rule him out for the 2026 NFL season. In fact, they believe Robertson-Harris could return at some point in the campaign.

Not placing Robertson-Harris on injured reserve (IR) was especially shocking as it was reported the Giants would make that decision before formally acquiring JuJu Smith-Schuster. However, New York opted for an unexpected move, cutting kicker Jason Sanders to add the Super Bowl-winning wide receiver. Robertson-Harris has yet to be assigned on IR, and there’s a good chance he won’t be.

“There’s a chance Roy Robertson-Harris (Achilles) could return before season’s end and that’s why the Giants are holding off on [placing him on IR],” John Harbaugh said, according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

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Robertson-Harris suffered torn Achilles

Every injury in the NFL is different. Robertson-Harris’ Achilles tear could fall into the same category as the season-ending setbacks suffered by fellow teammates Gunner Olszewski and Thaddeus Dixon, but the timeline may be different.

Roy Robertson-Harris of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

On paper, a torn Achilles takes somewhere between 9 and 12 months to recover from. That would mean Robertson-Harris is done for the season. However, there have been players able to return sooner. They are the exception rather than the norm, but it could still happen.

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When Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in Week 1 of the 2023 season, he underwent an alternative recovery and was close to making a return that same season. It ultimately didn’t happen, but A-Rod was close. That case struck close to home for the Giants, even if it was on the rival Jets. It was also in New York—New Jersey, actually—and the tear occurred much later than Robertson-Harris’ setback in the spring.

Robertson-Harris could be back, but it’s a longshot

There’s a chance he can make it. Is it unlikely? Indeed it is. Some medical experts may call it a miracle. And after being on the losing end of the Miracle at the New Meadowlands, the Giants feel as if they are owed a miracle of their own.

For the time being, New York doesn’t miss out on much by at least giving it a try. It may be worth a shot. Still, the Giants would hope to have a better understanding when the time comes for them to submit their 53-man roster for the regular season. That’s still a little ways away, so the time for remaining hopeful isn’t running short.

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NY Giants have plenty of options

If Robertson-Harris can’t play this season, Harbaugh and company are confident Big Blue has enough options to man the interior of the defensive line, with the likes of D.J. Reader, Shelby Harris, Leki Fotu, Darius Alexander, Sam Roberts, Josh Tupou, Chauncey Golston, Bobby Jamison-Travis, Zacch Pickens, Anquin Barnes Jr., and Ben Barten. Dexter Lawrence may no longer be in town, but the Giants went out of their way to address their needs in the trenches.