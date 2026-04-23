Rams could potentially get Ty Simpson in the 2026 NFL Draft’s first round amid Jimmy Garoppolo’s possible retirement

Ty Simpson is one of the most intriguing names in the 2026 NFL Draft. The former Alabama quarterback is touted as one of the best signal-callers in the draft, but not exactly a no-doubt-first-rounder. However, new reports say the Los Angeles Rams could pick him as a reaction of Jimmy Garoppolo‘s possible retirement.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Rams’ general manager Les Snead considers Ty Simpson a first-round prospect. The Rams hold the 13th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They could trade down to get him later in the round, maybe with a team that doesn’t have a first-round pick, for instance.

The fact is that Simpson has been a very talked-about prospect. Some say he is NFL-ready, others question how high is his ceiling. Hence, his draft projections are all over the place. Now, the Rams emerge as a possible suitor.

Advertisement

Jimmy Garoppolo might not come back

The Rams were confident in having Jimmy Garoppolo as their QB2 behind Matthew Stafford. However, recent reports state that Garoppolo, who is now a free agent, might be considering retirement instead of coming back to the Rams.

Jimmy Garoppolo #11 of the Los Angeles Rams

Garoppolo is a 34-year-old player, and while he has been a backup for big chunks of his career, he’s also been a franchise quarterback with Super Bowl trips. In fact, he has a great record to his name, with 43 wins to only 21 losses. Still, he has suffered many injuries that have hampered his otherwise effective career.

Advertisement

McVay must pay attention to the position

Matthew Stafford just won MVP and is coming back. However, he is on borrowed time. The fact is that McVay must find an heir to Stafford and he hasn’t really addressed it in previous drafts. Maybe this could be the one.

Stafford could mentor Simpson while still playing, and then when he calls it a career, let Simpson rip it for McVay and the Rams. The Rams are a very clever team, so this year could bring a lot of surprises.