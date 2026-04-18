Jacoby Brissett’s contract battle could lead Russell Wilson, Jimmy Garoppolo to the Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are in a tough spot. The club is in stalled conversations with Jacoby Brissett regarding a contract extension, creating a ripple effect that could lead Russell Wilson or Jimmy Garoppolo to the desert.

Earlier this year, the Cardinals decided to release Kyler Murray, who quickly joined the Vikings. This left Arizona with a difficult choice: to enter the 2026 season with a veteran or draft a new franchise quarterback.

It was initially expected that Jacoby Brissett would take over as QB1. However, he has skipped the Cardinals’ first offseason workouts due to a contract dispute—an issue that could force Arizona to sign another signal-caller.

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Brissett’s holdout may lead the Cardinals to another veteran QB

As of today, the Cardinals are not regarded as true contenders. With Kyler Murray’s exit, the biggest question revolves around the future QB1, and there is currently no clear answer.

Brissett wants a new contract. In 2025, he signed a two-year, $12.5 million deal with Arizona that runs through the 2026 season. He is aware that he is the most reliable option the club currently has and is using that as leverage.

Nevertheless, his holdout may backfire. Jimmy Garoppolo was linked to Arizona after Murray’s exit, and unfortunately for Brissett, Jimmy G is not the only veteran option available on the market.

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While some believe Aaron Rodgers could be tempted by Arizona, the truth is that the NFC West is highly competitive, and he may prefer to stay in the AFC North with the Steelers.

Another real option is Russell Wilson, who has struggled since his departure from the Seahawks. However, he knows the NFC West incredibly well, which could be key in helping Arizona avoid being viewed as the worst team in the league.

Other veterans like Tyrod Taylor or Derek Carr are on the market, but Carr reportedly only has eyes for a Super Bowl contender—a status the Cardinals are far from reaching.

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Are the Cardinals drafting a QB in 2026?

In recent days, the Cardinals hosted Ty Simpson for a pre-draft visit. They currently hold the No. 3 overall pick, giving them a legitimate chance to land the former Alabama standout.

Ty Simpson of the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium

However, reports suggest Arizona may not be interested in using such a high pick on a quarterback. The Cardinals might decide to trade down and wait for the later rounds to select a signal-caller, hoping to find a “hidden gem” on Day 2 or 3 of the upcoming draft.