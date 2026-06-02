NY Giants reportedly take low risk on Odell Beckham Jr. as WR has yet to earn roster spot

Odell Beckham Jr. has arrived at the New York Giants and hopes to earn a spot on the final roster ahead of the upcoming 2026 NFL season.

The New York Giants wide receiver depth chart will have new faces heading into the upcoming 2026 NFL season. Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Braxton Berrios will need to earn a spot on the roster, and because of that, all are signed to minimum deals.

The news, reported by Jordan Raanan on his X account, represents a no-risk financial proposition for the Giants. In this way, they are adding talent at a low cost, an ideal scenario in New York.

It will ultimately be a matter of seeing, during this preparation process, what decision John Harbaugh will finally make. The serious injury to Gunner Olszewski presents a major opportunity for other players to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

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What’s next for the Giants?

As the New York Giants approach their final offseason push, all eyes are on the upcoming veterans minicamp scheduled for June 8-10, 2026. Following this mandatory three-day session, the team will transition to training camp later this summer, which will be uniquely held in West Virginia due to facility upgrades in East Rutherford.

Head coach John Harbaugh.

These crucial preparation dates will be the ultimate proving ground for a trio of newly signed wide receivers: Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Braxton Berrios. Having just joined the roster in early June, these proven veterans must quickly master the playbook and showcase their unique skill sets during camp to convince head coach John Harbaugh that they deserve a highly competitive spot on the final 53-man roster.

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New York releases one of its kickers

In an unexpected roster cut to officially add JuJu Smith-Schuster, the New York Giants released veteran kicker Jason Sanders. This surprise move frees up the necessary roster space and financial flexibility to integrate the experienced wide receiver into the offense just ahead of the team’s upcoming minicamp.