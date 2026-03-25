NY Giants signing John Harbaugh increased his chances of winning COTY award

The New York Giants signed John Harbaugh to a five-year, $100 million deal to chase the Super Bowl. Following his arrival, oddsmakers believe his impact will be immediate, placing him as the frontrunner in the race for the 2026 Coach of the Year award.

The 2026 NFL season is still months away, yet football season is already on everyone’s mind. Early odds are a fan favorite, as they aim to predict what will happen next before the NFL Draft has even taken place.

In these early odds, awards are always a key bet. Upon his arrival to the NY Giants, John Harbaugh officially became the favorite (+500) to win the 2026 Coach of the Year, indicating that his early work in the Big Apple is not going unnoticed.

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Three new head coaches are the favorites for 2026 COTY

John Harbaugh’s move to New York shocked the league. The Giants have a solid foundation with players like Malik Nabers and Jaxson Dart, and it seemed the only missing piece was an elite coach to make them competitive.

However, he is not the only new coach expected to bring a massive change to his team. Two other clubs with new head coaches currently hold the next two best odds for the COTY award.

Jesse Minter, who took over as head coach of the Ravens after Harbaugh’s exit, is the second favorite (+750) to win the award. He is followed by Robert Saleh (+950) of the Titans, who returns to a head-coaching position after spending 2025 as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator.

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John Harbaugh could win his second COTY

In 2019, John Harbaugh was named Coach of the Year after an outstanding season with the Ravens. While Baltimore did not secure the title that year, their regular season was historic.

Let's go find the future 💪 pic.twitter.com/uPVUveLbQL — New York Giants (@Giants) February 26, 2026

That year, Harbaugh led the Ravens to the best regular-season record in the league with 14 wins and only two defeats. Unfortunately, they were stunned in the Divisional Round by the Titans, ending their Super Bowl dream earlier than expected.