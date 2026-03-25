Jeremiyah Love promises to stay out of trouble as NY Giants, rest of the NFL show interest

Jeremiyah Love continues to be a name to watch heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. With the New York Giants being linked to the product out of the University of Notre Dame, the running back’s latest statement is one that every front office wants to hear.

“I’m a pretty simple guy. I’m not going to cause you no type of trouble,” Jeremiyah Love admitted about his off-the-field routine and daily life, via reporter Talia Baia. “You’re going to get strictly a football player with me, which it is what you want. That’s going to be my job.”

Love’s statement came shortly after he admitted he’d love to stay in Notre Dame, but NFL future awaits for him. If it weren’t for his obligations and desire to help out his family, the star running back would stay forever in South Bend. As he embarks on his professional journey, he’s determined not to mess anything up.

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Just what the Giants need

There really isn’t much space to hide for celebrities in New York City. Star players on the Giants are no exception, as they are constantly followed around by cameras and paparazzi. Moreover, the G-Men were recently put in the eye of the storm as Cam Skattebo apologized for his public comments on CTE and asthma.

Jeremiyah Love is widely considered the best running back in the 2026 draft class

The talent out of Notre Dame has all the tools to become one of the best running backs in the NFL. If he can stay under the radar off the field while being impossible to miss on the gridiron, then the Giants could get the best of both worlds.

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Love’s stats in college

Although Love could’ve returned for his senior year in college football, his numbers through the first three seasons of his career already project him to be a top pick in 2026. Love has played 41 games for the Fighting Irish, registering 2,882 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns. Moreover, he racked up 63 receptions for 594 yards and 6 touchdowns.

In 2025, Love finished third in voting for the Heisman Trophy. Still, many believe he was the best player in the nation. Going into the Draft, the Giants and other NFL teams seem to share that belief.

JEREMIYAH LOVE STATS BY SEASON RUSHING YARDS TOTAL TOUCHDOWNS RECEIVING YARDS 2023 385 2 77 2024 1,125 19 237 2025 1,372 21 280