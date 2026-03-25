Jeremiyah Love, Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly eyed by NY Giants for 2026 NFL season

The New York Giants could remain very active in 2026 NFL free agency. According to a report from Adam Schefter, following his performance in the 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic, a reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. could be in the works.

“He definitely wants to play. He feels healthy. He feels like he can help a team. There are certain places I think that would appeal to him. The Giants would make some sense. That would be an awesome reunion if there is some way that could happen, but, he definitely would like to come back and play.”

The Giants have started a huge rebuilding process trying to become Super Bowl contenders again. John Harbaugh is the new head coach, and key pieces like Isaiah Likely, Darnell Mooney, and Calvin Austin III have arrived to help Jaxson Dart.

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What’s next for Odell Beckham Jr?

Odell Beckham Jr. was not on the radar during 2026 NFL free agency until he delivered a strong performance at the 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic as part of the NFL stars who played in the event, such as Joe Burrow, Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, and Tom Brady.

However, after showing he is in shape and that his receiving skills remain intact, the veteran is an intriguing option for many teams trying to add depth at the wide receiver position.

The veteran is 33 years old and, as a free agent, has the possibility of listening to any offer. However, due to his past with the Giants, a reunion in New York makes sense in a wide receiver group that already looks very interesting with Malik Nabers, Mooney, Austin, and possibly him as another option.

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Jeremiyah Love and NY Giants rumors

In addition to the Beckham situation, the Giants have also been linked to running back Jeremiyah Love ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. That would form a strong tandem with Cam Skattebo.

John Harbaugh not only wants to be a playoff contender but also to build a roster that can compete for championships over the next decade. With these moves and the subsequent rumors, they no longer seem like basement candidates in the NFC East.