NY Jets rookie Kenyon Sadiq undergoes medical procedure: How much will the TE be out for?

The New York Jets were very excited to draft tight end Kenyon Sadiq in the NFL Draft. However, he's undergone a medical procedure, so how long will he be sidelined?

The New York Jets suffered a hit when rookie Kenyon Sadiq had to undergo a hernia procedure. Given that the tight end was a first-round pick, expectations are big, but now that he’s sidelined, when will he be back?

Per head coach Aaron Glenn, Sadiq is expected to be fully fit for training camp, so it’s not like he is in jeopardy to miss any time in his rookie season. Glenn also said the Jets knew Sadiq had to undergo this procedure begore the NFL Draft.

Sadiq was one of three first-round picks the Jets had in 2026. He got picked at 16th overall, while linebacker David Bailey was the second overall pick, and wideout Omar Cooper Jr. was selected at No.30.

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Sadiq is expected to play a major role on NY Jets offense

As a first-round pick and a versatile pass-catching threat, Sadiq is expected to get many looks. He will be utilized to stretch the field, create mismatches, and provide a much-needed explosive element.

He is a freak tight end, running a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, Sadiq could beat pretty much any linebacker in coverage. New Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich should be lining Sadiq up in the slot, inline, and even out of the backfield if he wants to get really creative. Sadiq is an X-Factor.

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NY Jets could use a lot of 12-personnel

The Jets could see 12-personnel formations be a daily thing for them. In fact, it could be a focal point of the offense. Sadiq is the explosive tight end, while second-year Mason Taylor is a safe-handed target.

Also, 12-personnel could open up the running game and the Jets have a great blocking TE in Jeremy Ruckert too. Hence, if Reich is clever, he could make the Jets a tight-end-heavy offense without sacrificing the wideouts or the running game.