The 2022 NFL season is about to start, but the 32 teams could possibly sign another superstar to improve their rosters. In the list of free agents, there are some remaining names that should be signed this summer like Julio Jones, T.Y. Hilton, Odell Beckham Jr. and some others.

Everything is set for a thrilling 2022 NFL season. The 32 teams are preparing for their training camps as both veterans and rookies will meet for the first time on the pitch. But not every roster is already complete and some of them are still looking for some pieces available to improve their level. In the free agency, Julio Jones, T.Y. Hilton, Odell Beckham Jr. and some others are trying to return to the league and sign a new contract with a suitable institution.

The time has come. All the football fandom is excited to see again their teams suit up and give everything in each yard to bring the Vince Lombardi trophy back home. It will be an amazing season as some players decided to make a blockbuster move this year and some others, like Tom Brady, will try to keep their legacy alive with another championship.

But it is also difficult to stay in a place where you are not comfortable anymore. Some players decided to say goodbye to their former teams and seek for a new place to be. As their contracts ended, some free agents remain in the hunt for a spot to land where they can return to be superstars and help them to suceed this year.

Julio Jones reunited with Matt Ryan?

It is known that Julio Jones had his best years alongside Matt Ryan. The former Falcon's quarterback is now with the Indianapolis Colts and is looking for a top wide receiver. Jones will have to prove that the 2021 season was only a brief pothole due to his injuries and he is still a top target for any QB.

Odell Beckham Jr. as the priority for the Green Bay Packers

During the 2021 season, Odell Beckahm Jr. went into a lot of injuries that couldn't help him to be healthy for the Super Bowl LVI.The LA Rams won the Vince Lombardi and gave OBJ his first ring, but now he is no longer a WR for the ones from California. The Packers, with Aaron Rodgers still as a quarterback, could go for the acrobatic target with Davante Adams' exit to the Las Vegas Raiders.

T.Y. Hilton to team-up with Lamar Jackson in the Ravens?

Another team that is looking for a WR1 is Baltimore. After Marquise Brown got traded to the Arizona Cardinals, Lamar Jackson could receive T.Y. Hilton as his substitute. The quarterback is improving a lot his passes and the former Indianapolis Colts is an expert to help the ones that throw at him with spectacular catches.

Devontae Booker, the best RB2 for the Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals surprised everybody last year with an incredible season. They made it to the Super Bowl LVI where unfortunately they lost to the LA Rams. Part of that failure was due to the lack of a RB2 behind Joe Mixon. Devontae Booker proved to be a good backup in case of an injury (such as with Saquon Barkley at the Giants), so this could be one of the best tandems in the league for 2022.