NFL News: Odell Beckham Jr. shares a heartfelt message about his debut with the Dolphins

After his first appearance wearing the Miami Dolphins jersey in the NFL, Odell Beckham Jr. shared his feelings about the experience.

One of the most anticipated returns this season in the NFL was undoubtedly that of star WR Odell Beckham Jr. of the Miami Dolphins. After a long absence due to injury, the former Giants and Ravens player made his debut under head coach Mike McDaniel. Following his brief participation, Odell shared a heartfelt message about the experience.

After the injury to QB Tua Tagovailoa, which puts his career at risk, the Miami Dolphins were left shorthanded on offense. The return of the wide receiver is great news for a team that was hoping for a strong start to the season.

Regarding his return, Odell spoke with Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post and made his feelings clear about the experience: “I think I was definitely grateful and blessed to be out there, but for me it felt like less pressure than it ever felt in my entire life,” Beckham said.

“Let’s just go play football and have fun, which is a good feeling, you know, instead of feeling super worried about something else or whatever the case may be. I was definitely excited to be able to be back on the football field.” former Cleveland Browns WR finally concluded.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) in warm up before a game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins on October 6, 2024, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

After the victory against the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins will have a bye week, giving Beckham Jr. a bit more time to recover before their matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Dolphins and a long list of injuries

While the loss of Tua Tagovailoa is one of the most significant due to both its severity and the importance of the position, Mike McDaniel‘s team has an extensive list of injured players this season.

Just a few days ago, the injury of another player from the roster was confirmed, bringing the injured list to 10, many of whom will not be able to see any more playing time this season for the Dolphins.

The reporter Ian Rapoport posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account @RapSheet: “Dolphins pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips, who was placed on Injured Reserve this past week, suffered a partially torn ACL in the loss to the #Titans, sources say. This requires full ACL reconstruction surgery and if all goes well, he has a chance to be ready for the 2025 season.”

What’s next for the Miami Dolphins?