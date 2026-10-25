What happened to Christian McCaffrey today? 49ers RB depth chart vs Falcons

Christian McCaffrey had to leave the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons. However, while he is questionable to return, the unbeaten Kyle Shanahan team could definitely need to use its running back depth chart.

McCaffrey is questionable to return due to a thigh injury. He is in the blue medical tent. McCaffrey is the heart and soul of the offense, who has been hit with a plethora of injuries so far this season. This is the RB depth chart for the 49ers against the Falcons:

Christian McCaffrey

Kaelon Black

Jordan James

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Kaelon Black has stepped up massively

Without McCaffrey, rookie Kaelon Black has taken into his own hands to keep the 49ers‘ explosive run game going. The first half hasn’t ended yet but Kaelon Black already has eight caries for 53 yards and one touchdown, and counting.

Christian McCaffrey is headed to the Niners locker room with an apparent thigh injury.



He is questionable to return against the Falcons. pic.twitter.com/DAr7psuJXp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 25, 2026

Black, who was a national champion at the collegiate level for Indiana, is an electric rookie, whose chance to shine hasn’t come up yet due to CMC’s incredible workhorse performance week in and week out. Now, he could be due to prove he can deliver the goods if McCaffrey ends up missing time.

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Black’s skillset is different from McCaffrey’s

While Kaelon Black’s skillset provides a much more natural, three-down replication of Christian McCaffrey’s role than past backups, their actual styles on the field bring distinct advantages to the 49ers’ backfield.

McCaffrey is more of a pass-catcher, has explosive busts, and quick. Meanwhile, Black has a bit more physicality, is a reliable and efficient runner and for a rookie, he has very good pass protection.

Key takeaways

Christian McCaffrey is questionable to return after suffering a thigh injury against Atlanta.

after suffering a thigh injury against Atlanta. Rookie Kaelon Black recorded eight carries for 53 yards and one touchdown in the first half vs Falcons.

in the first half vs Falcons. Kaelon Black won a collegiate national champion title with Indiana.