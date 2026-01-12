Packers reportedly set to make strong decision on Matt LaFleur after early playoff exit

Another season, another early playoff defeat for the Green Bay Packers. Given that the team had higher expectations, it’s brainstorming time. However, the one in the eye of the storm is head coach Matt LaFleur.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, “Packers now are expected to try to work out a deal in the coming days to keep head coach Matt LaFleur in Green Bay, per sources.” This is somewhat surprising to see.

Since the 2023 season, LaFleur hasn’t been able to go deep in the playoffs. In fact, the Wild Card Round has been his ceiling in the last couple of years. Also, his playcalling has been quite predictable, and his team is amongst the most flagged in the NFL. Therefore, it’s somewhat surprising that the Packers are not even hesitating on keeping him in the building.

Jordan Love has a playoffs debt too

Love has a 1-3 record in the playoffs. In those games, he’s completed 60.4% of his passes and has nine touchdowns to five interceptions. The fact is his raw numbers are fine, but the lack of results are concerning. He has two very good games and two very bad ones. Hence, numbers are to be taken with a grain of salt when it comes to Love.

There is undeniable talent in Love’s arm, but there are also huge doubts about his tandem with LaFleur getting over the hump. The Packers haven’t been to a Super Bowl since 2011. It’s time for them to step it up.

The Packers have perennially underachieved

The Packers are one of the most respected, recognizable, and prestigious franchises in the NFL. Hence, it must not feel nice to see Bears’ HC Ben Johnson jabbing at the Packers after the Wild Card game. It also should matter the fact that this team has had two top 10 all-time quarterbacks in Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers back to back and only won two Super Bowls.

After those, you get Jordan Love, who hasn’t reached the heights of Favre and Rodgers, but is still regarded as a top-tier QB in the NFL. Hence, with those three quarterbacks back to back to back, in the last 34 years, the fact that the Packers have only won two Super Bowls is very underwhelming.