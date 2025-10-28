Panthers HC lauds RB amid 2-man race

The Carolina Panthers didn’t have the best game on Sunday, as the Buffalo Bills swept them off the field despite a slow start. The Bills hit the gas in the second quarter, scoring 16 points to enter halftime 19-3 up.

With quarterback Bryce Young out, the Panthers couldn’t rely on their running game, either, as Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard combined for 88 yards on 20 carries. Hubbard scored his team’s only touchdown in the 40-9 loss.

The two-man committee failed to make an impact against the Bills, prompting people to wonder if the Panthers should give the keys to the car to one running back and make the other the RB2.

Dave Canales praises Rico Dowdle’s impact on Panthers’ offense

Dave Canales is reluctant to go with one or the other, explaining that Hubbard has given a lot to the team, but Dowdle has made strides in his first season with the NFC South franchise.

Chuba Hubbard #30 of the Carolina Panthers

“Chuba has meant a lot to his organization, certainly to the identity that we wanted to build our team on, and we wanted to give Chuba the opportunity to go out and continue to impact our team in a positive way,” Canales said Monday, via ESPN. “We cannot ignore that Rico has been exceptional in a couple of games, and then in the opportunities he’s had over the last two weeks. He’s made some excellent plays. Love the tempo and violence that he’s running with. And these are all things that we’re talking about and working through this week.”

The Panthers dropped to 4-4 after the Bills game. They will clash with another big opponent in Week 9, the Green Bay Packers, hoping to get back to winning ways against one of the best teams in the conference.