Panthers rookie calls out team for lack of energy against Saints

After recording a huge win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 10, the Carolina Panthers couldn’t keep up with divisional rivals, the New Orleans Saints, losing at home 17-7 on Sunday.

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ closest pursuers in the NFC South, the Panthers were expected to make a statement against a weakened opponent. However, that never happened, despite a 7-3 win in the first quarter.

New Orleans, led by rookie Tyler Shough (19-for-27 for 282 yards and two touchdowns), took care of business and gave the Panthers their fifth loss of the season. Bryce Young responded with 124 yards on 17 completions. He failed to find the end zone, as running back sensation Rico Dowdle scored the Panthers’ single touchdown of the duel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Panthers rookie assigns blame after loss to Saints

The Panthers didn’t look like their regular selves on Sunday. Asked if the team didn’t put enough effort into practice, rookie linebacker Nic Scourton noted that they could have done a better job to prepare for this game.

Head coach Dave Canales of the Carolina Panthers

Advertisement

“A hundred percent,” rookie Nic Scourton said. “I think some guys got too big-headed and forgot what really goes on in the NFL. Like I said, I haven’t been here long so I can’t speak on what it’s supposed to look like and everything like that. But I know what we’re supposed to look like because I work hard myself. I think getting back to our roots this week and putting our hard hat back on and getting to work.”

Advertisement

The Panthers have struggled to find consistency this season. They have several questions to answer if they want to pose a real threat to the Buccaneers, who lost against the New England Patriots on Sunday.