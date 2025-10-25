Panthers stars named key to beat Josh Allen, Bills

The Carolina Panthers are in the middle of a three-game winning streak after edging out the New York Jets, 13-6, in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season. The Panthers rank second in the NFC South division and are aiming to go higher.

Week 8 will present a big challenge for the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen and Co. will return to action on Sunday after entering their bye week on a two-game losing streak.

Bryce Young (ankle) is listed as doubtful for this duel and Andy Dalton is expected to start. However, he is not considered a key piece to unlock the matchup. The third-year quarterback is playing at a solid level, throwing for 1,288 yards and 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Panthers’ RBs expected to take over against the Bills

Steve Reed of the Associated Press wrote on Friday that the Panthers will need to rely on their star duo of Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard to move past the Bills.

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales

“Panthers RBs Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard vs. Bills front seven. If the Panthers are going to have a chance against the Bills, they’ll need to control the time of possession and keep Josh Allen off the field. That means effectively running the football — something they have done extremely well of late. The Panthers have run for 580 yards over the past three games. They will again employ a two-back approach against the Bills. Last week Dowdle gained 79 yards rushing on 17 carries, while Hubbard had 14 carries for 31 yards. The vulnerable Bills defense comes into the game ranked 31st against the run, allowing 156.3 yards per game on the ground,” he said.

Dowdle and Chubbard have become a terrific tandem, but the challenge will get more difficult in Week 8. The Bills need to bounce back, and the Panthers are eager to extend their good moment.