Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl after beating the San Francisco 49ers. As a consequence, just a few days ago, they received their spectacular championship rings.

However, there’s a big problem with the design. The rings feature the names of the rivals which the Chiefs defeated in the playoffs: Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and 49ers.

The error is with the Dolphins as they appear as No.7 seed when, in reality, they were the No.6 seed in the AFC. Now, the incredible mistake is a hot topic on social media and even Travis Kelce spoke about it.

Travis Kelce and the Super Bowl rings

During his famous podcast, ‘New Heights’, Travis Kelce revealed if the mistake on the ring diminishes its value. According to the star tight end, this error makes the jewel more exclusive than ever.

“Yeah, they were seventh. Who cares? They could have put no seeds on the side of them and I would have been fine. I think it makes it more unique: ‘Oh yeah, and we really made it more detailed. And oops, we screwed up.’ It just makes it more exclusive. We screwed up about something that means nothing.”

How much are the Super Bowl rings worth?

The Super Bowl ring of the Kansas City Chiefs is worth $40k due to 529 diamonds (505 round diamonds, 19 baguette diamonds and five marquise diamonds) and 38 custom-cut genuine rubies. It was made by Jostens.

Nevertheless, such a big mistake in the inscription could have an impact (positive or negative) if someone would ever try to sell that 14.8 carat piece in the collectors world.