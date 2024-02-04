Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs arrived in Las Vegas to play the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers. Although the 2023 season was full of ups and downs for head coach Andy Reid, they found their best version during the playoffs.

The Chiefs won the AFC West for an eighth consecutive year and then eliminated the Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens. In those last two games, they were underdogs.

After the retirement of Tom Brady, Mahomes and the Chiefs are just one victory away of being a new dynasty in the NFL. However, a massive distraction could affect the star quarterback.

What happened to Patrick Mahomes’ father?

The father of Patrick Mahomes was arrested in Smith County, Texas, after being charged for DWI. The incident occurred on Saturday, just hours before the Chiefs arrived to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl.

According to the police report in Tyler, Patrick Mahomes Sr was “driving while intoxicated third time or more” and was released on Sunday. If he is convicted, the sentence could be of 10 years in jail.