NFL

Patrick Mahomes has big warning for the NFL after Chiefs win over Ravens in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes put the NFL on notice about what's coming for the Chiefs after a huge win against the Ravens in Week 1.

Patrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs looked spectacular on offense during a 27-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. It was an impressive start of the season for the defending champions.

Last year, the defense undoubtedly led the way and that’s why Andy Reid knew a big improvement was needed on the other side of the ball. Against the Ravens, the splash was immediate with Xavier Worthy playing alongside Rashee Rice.

However, in their race for a third consecutive Super Bowl in the NFL, Mahomes believes this could just be the beginning. A massive warning for the rest of the teams in the league.

Who just signed with the Chiefs?

The Kansas City Chiefs showed the NFL they’re ready to win another Super Bowl featuring an offense with Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice and rookie Xavier Worthy. Nevertheless, Patrick Mahomes emphasized there’s still that missing key factor Andy Reid signed in the offseason: Hollywood Brown.

“They learned so much from Travis. They pick his brain and they listen to him talk to me. We build all throughout the year and you can see Rashee just kind of picked up right where he left off last year. Xavier made some big plays. We’re going to continue to build and hopefully get Hollywood back and see what this offense can really be.”

What NFL team has the best offense?

The Kansas City Chiefs might have the best offense in the NFL considering all the tools for Andy Reid this 2024 season. Patrick Mahomes believes they’re ready to claim that title.

“Xavier having him out there, it just opens up everything. He’s getting guys open like Travis and Rashee underneath. That’s what’s so great about this offense. We’re able to do all that. That’s when we’re at our best. Like I said, we get Hollywood out there too and it’s going to be tough for defenses to decide who they want to cover.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

