NFL News: Super Bowl champion WR reveals how he's dealing with his declining production

A Super Bowl champion is struggling this current football season. In the regular season, he has only managed to score 6 touchdowns with 710 yards. In the playoffs, where he’s playing with his team and preparing for the Divisional Round, he has only had one reception for 29 yards.

The player in question is Cooper Kupp, who has been sidelined this season like last year, with fewer than 1,000 yards. At least he has one more touchdown than last year when he only scored five with the Rams. He’s surpassed 1,000 yards only twice: once in 2019 (1,161) and again in 2021 (1,947).

According to Kupp, to cope with his lower offensive production, he has been using his faith for motivation, saying, “You pray a lot. You do a lot of prayer and meditation.” Notably, in the last four NFL games, Kupp has only had five receptions for 82 yards.

Kupp is a Super Bowl champion, having won the trophy with the Rams in the 2021 season. That same year, he was also named Super Bowl MVP and received the Offensive Player of the Year (OPOY) award. That season was not only his best in terms of yards, but he also scored a career-high 16 touchdowns.

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers during a preseason game at SoFi Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Kupp in the playoffs

It’s worth noting that Kupp has been to the playoffs five times. His best performance came in 2021 with 478 yards and 6 touchdowns. In 2023, he also had a low number of receptions (5) and barely recorded 27 yards, with the Rams being quickly eliminated. So far, he averages 13.4 yards per reception.

Kupp’s contract with the Rams

Kupp still has a valid contract with the Rams. In 2025, he has a potential out option as his contract runs through 2026. He signed a 3-year, $80.1 million deal, with $75 million guaranteed. It’s likely he’ll stay with the team, as his contract is the second most valuable on the franchise, behind Stafford’s $160 million deal.