Patrick Mahomes throws 99-yard pick six vs Jaguars: What was Tom Brady’s worst interception?

Patrick Mahomes was the victim of a brutal 99-yard pick-six in a difficult game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The situation was complicated from the beginning, and the Chiefs were on the verge of scoring when the costly error occurred. This type of disastrous play, however, has happened to even the greatest of Super Bowl winners, including Tom Brady in 2015.

It was in 2015, the Patriots were poised to score at the Eagles’ 1-yard line, but the opportunity slipped away when Brady threw a massive red-zone interception two plays later. Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins returned the errant pass 99 yards for a stunning touchdown, putting Philadelphia up 21-14. The costly pick-six was cited as one of the biggest, uncharacteristic mistakes in the game.

Developing story…