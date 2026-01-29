Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft react to head coach’s 2026 Hall of Fame snub

Bill Belichick will not be a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2026, and that has sparked major controversy across the NFL. Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, joined the voices who cannot believe this has happened in a statement to AP.

“Whatever perceptions may exist about any personal differences between Bill and me, I strongly believe Bill Belichick’s record and body of work speak for themselves. As head coach of the New England Patriots for more than two decades, he set the standard for on-field excellence, preparation, and sustained success in the free agency and salary cap era of the National Football League. He is the greatest coach of all time and he unequivocally deserves to be a unanimous first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer.”

Belichick won the Super Bowl six times with the Patriots, building a legendary dynasty alongside Tom Brady. His induction into Canton seemed obvious in his first year of eligibility, but for different reasons, voters decided to snub him.

Bill Belichick reacts to Hall of Fame snub

Bill Belichick also could not believe that he would not be inducted into the Hall of Fame when he received the news. This was his reaction, according to a report by Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr.

“Several sources who spoke with the coach described Belichick as ‘puzzled’ and ‘disappointed’ by his inability to secure support from at least 80% of Hall committee members. ‘Six Super Bowls isn’t enough?’, Belichick asked an associate, referring to the championships he won as head coach of the New England Patriots. He won two more as defensive coordinator of the New York Giants. To another associate, he said, ‘What does a guy have to do?'”

Several reports have indicated that Belichick was rejected by voters due to Spygate and the animosity he generated during his career. “Another source familiar with Belichick’s thinking said, ‘Politics kept him out. He doesn’t believe this is a reflection of his accomplishments.'”

