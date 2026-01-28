Tom Brady sends clear message to Hall of Fame voters after Bill Belichick is out of 2026 class

Tom Brady couldn’t hide his surprise upon learning that Bill Belichick would not be a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2026. During an interview with Seattle Sports 710 AM, the legendary quarterback shared his opinion on what is currently the most controversial topic in the NFL.

“I don’t understand it. I mean, I was with him every day. If he’s not a first-ballot Hall of Famer, there’s really no coach that should ever be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, which is completely ridiculous because people deserve it. He’s incredible. There’s no coach I’d rather play for. If I’m picking one coach to go out there to win a Super Bowl, give me one season, I’m taking Bill Belichick. So, that’s enough said.”

Brady and Belichick won the Super Bowl six times together, and despite the differences that led to the end of their time with the Patriots, Tom has come to defend his coach as one of the most authoritative voices in football.

Why didn’t Bill Belichick get in the Hall of Fame?

Multiple reports indicate that Bill Belichick didn’t get into the Hall of Fame because some voters wanted to punish him for the infamous Spygate with the New England Patriots. Under this argument, despite his historic achievements, he was left out.

Is Bill Belichick eligible for the Hall of Fame?

Yes. Bill Belichick is eligible to enter the Hall of Fame, and if he doesn’t get in as part of the 2026 class, it seems very likely he will in 2027. It’s important to note that under the new procedures, head coaches only have to wait one year after leaving the NFL, instead of five like players.

