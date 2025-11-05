Patriots make an intriguing metaphor regarding their stance at the NFL trade deadline

Tuesday in the NFL was action-packed, with several franchises making smart moves to bolster their rosters ahead of the trade deadline. Much was expected regarding the New England Patriots, who ultimately chose to stay the course.

Rumors circulating in Foxborough suggested that the Patriots might pursue an elite pass rusher to solidify themselves as serious Super Bowl contenders. That didn’t happen, and Mike Vrabel’s team will continue the rest of the season with the same 53-man roster.

When asked by the media how close New England came to reaching a deal with any player, it was Vrabel himself who offered an interesting metaphor about what transpired during the process.

“First, I would say deals are like being pregnant,” the head coach said on Wednesday, via MassLive’s Mark Daniels. “You either are or you’re not. It’s either a deal or it’s not. I don’t know how close you can be.

Josh McDaniels and head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots.

“I know that everyone worked hard, that we investigated and looked in, and made phone calls, what personnel departments do. In the end, we decided this was what we were going to do. Decided to move forward.”

Going all in with what they’ve got

The New England Patriots, under the leadership of new head coach Mike Vrabel, are laser-focused on returning to Super Bowl contention, relying on a revamped roster featuring veteran acquisitions and young talent.

The entire offense is being built around the continued development of quarterback Drake Maye, whose high ceiling and consistent play are expected to be the catalyst that drives Vrabel’s squad back into the elite conversation of the AFC.

Focusing on what’s ahead

The New England Patriots, currently battling to maintain their top spot in the AFC East, face a challenging trio of games that could define their early season success. The tough run kicks off with a road trip to the Sunshine State to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They then return home for a crucial divisional clash against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium, before heading back on the road to face a competitive AFC opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals.