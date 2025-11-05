Patriots WR explains how Mike Vrabel changed team’s culture

After a tumultuous 2024 NFL season under Jerod Mayo, the New England Patriots look like a completely different team under Mike Vrabel.

In only their second year post-Bill Belichick, the Patriots are playing like potential contenders, posting a 7-2 record, leading the AFC East division, and fighting to secure the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Vrabel has helped the team elevate its game, starting with second-year quarterback Drake Maye, who is earning MVP buzz this season. Maye went 19 of 29 for 259 yards and two touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, helping the Patriots win their sixth consecutive game.

Mack Hollins shares his favorite message from Mike Vrabel

During a conversation with Jamie Erdahl on Good Morning Football, Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins was asked about his favorite message from his head coach. Hollins responded by saying he exhorts players to live by the culture everywhere they go.

Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots.

“I think it would be our identity doesn’t rest, doesn’t take days off, doesn’t take moments off,” Hollins said. “Not only when you’re in the building, it’s everywhere you go, you gotta live that identity. I take that with me, and I think the rest of the guys have. It shows on Sundays, but that’s definitely the message.”

Vrabel has made a strong impact on the Patriots. They are one of the best teams in the league after nine weeks, and their potential is still unknown. Hollins, Maye, Stefon Diggs and others have helped the coach turn the team around in no time.