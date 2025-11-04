Patriots make bold move, sign Hall of Famer’s son to bolster Drake Maye’s offense

The New England Patriots have just given Drake Maye a new wide receiver. The AFC East club has decided to bolster its offense by signing the son of a Hall of Famer for the remainder of the 2025 NFL season.

During the offseason, there were plenty of doubts about the Patriots. With a new head coach in Mike Vrabel and a young quarterback in Drake Maye, many expected New England to struggle in the AFC East this year.

However, the team is now on track to contend for the division title once again. Vrabel knows he needs more weapons to reach that goal, which is why the Patriots have added a new wide receiver to help Maye during the second half of the campaign.

Patriots sign son of Jerry Rice to bolster Drake Maye’s offense

Last year, the Los Angeles Chargers drafted Brenden Rice in the seventh round of the NFL Draft. His last name sounded familiar for a reason — he’s the son of Hall of Fame legend Jerry Rice.

After failing to earn a regular spot with the Chargers, the team waived him in August. Now, the Patriots have given him a second chance, signing him off Los Angeles’ practice squad, per Jordan Schultz.

Although Brenden Rice didn’t post eye-catching numbers during his college career at Colorado and USC, many still believe his natural talent and football pedigree could help him thrive — especially in a developing offense led by Drake Maye.

Rice joins an already talented Patriots offense anchored by Stefon Diggs. His arrival comes at a crucial moment, as Kayshon Boutte is dealing with a hamstring injury and the team needs more depth at wide receiver.

Who are the wide receivers for the New England Patriots?

As mentioned, Stefon Diggs is the clear WR1 and the primary weapon for Drake Maye. The two have built strong chemistry this season, forming one of the most productive duos in the AFC.

Boutte is listed as WR2, with Mack Hollins as the third option. DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III, and now Brenden Rice round out a deep and promising wide receiver group for New England.

