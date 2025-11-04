Trending topics:
NFL

Patriots make bold move, sign Hall of Famer’s son to bolster Drake Maye’s offense

The New England Patriots have built a powerful offense around Drake Maye, and now the young quarterback will have another weapon at his disposal. The team has signed the son of a Hall of Famer to strengthen its wide receiver group.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Follow us on Google!
Drake Maye, starting QB for the New England Patriots
© Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty ImagesDrake Maye, starting QB for the New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have just given Drake Maye a new wide receiver. The AFC East club has decided to bolster its offense by signing the son of a Hall of Famer for the remainder of the 2025 NFL season.

During the offseason, there were plenty of doubts about the Patriots. With a new head coach in Mike Vrabel and a young quarterback in Drake Maye, many expected New England to struggle in the AFC East this year.

However, the team is now on track to contend for the division title once again. Vrabel knows he needs more weapons to reach that goal, which is why the Patriots have added a new wide receiver to help Maye during the second half of the campaign.

Advertisement

Patriots sign son of Jerry Rice to bolster Drake Maye’s offense

Last year, the Los Angeles Chargers drafted Brenden Rice in the seventh round of the NFL Draft. His last name sounded familiar for a reason — he’s the son of Hall of Fame legend Jerry Rice.

After failing to earn a regular spot with the Chargers, the team waived him in August. Now, the Patriots have given him a second chance, signing him off Los Angeles’ practice squad, per Jordan Schultz.

Advertisement

Although Brenden Rice didn’t post eye-catching numbers during his college career at Colorado and USC, many still believe his natural talent and football pedigree could help him thrive — especially in a developing offense led by Drake Maye.

Stefon Diggs backs Drake Maye after struggles against Falcons

see also

Stefon Diggs backs Drake Maye after struggles against Falcons

Rice joins an already talented Patriots offense anchored by Stefon Diggs. His arrival comes at a crucial moment, as Kayshon Boutte is dealing with a hamstring injury and the team needs more depth at wide receiver.

Advertisement

Who are the wide receivers for the New England Patriots?

As mentioned, Stefon Diggs is the clear WR1 and the primary weapon for Drake Maye. The two have built strong chemistry this season, forming one of the most productive duos in the AFC.

Boutte is listed as WR2, with Mack Hollins as the third option. DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III, and now Brenden Rice round out a deep and promising wide receiver group for New England.

Advertisement
fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
ALSO READ
49ers legend reveals major concern about Brock Purdy’s team ahead of next NFL season
NFL

49ers legend reveals major concern about Brock Purdy’s team ahead of next NFL season

Puka Nacua reveals his choice for the greatest wide receiver in NFL history
NFL

Puka Nacua reveals his choice for the greatest wide receiver in NFL history

Not Jerry Rice: Vikings legend Randy Moss shares surprising take on GOAT wide receiver
NFL

Not Jerry Rice: Vikings legend Randy Moss shares surprising take on GOAT wide receiver

Canucks make final decision on Elias Pettersson teammate after failed second chance
NHL

Canucks make final decision on Elias Pettersson teammate after failed second chance

Better Collective Logo