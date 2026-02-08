Video: Patriots WR Kyle Williams chases down fan who invaded the field at Super Bowl LX

The New England Patriots hope it’s not too late to get back in the game in Super Bowl LX. In that regard, and determined to send a message to the rest of the team, wideout Kyle Williams made an all-effort play by chasing down a field-invader.

Though NFL fans tend to laugh whenever a streaker enters the football field, there was no time to laugh for Williams and the Patriots. With New England was down by three scores to Seattle, the wideout decided to take matters into his own hands and avoid wasting any more time than necessary in Super Bowl LX.

Unironically, his pursuit of the field-invading fan during Super Bowl LX has been the biggest moment of the night so far for Williams. The wide receiver out of Washington State has recorded no catches in Super Bow LX, with no touches on special teams, either.

TV doesn’t show streakers on broadcasts

Though it made for a somewhat memorable moment in a Super Bowl LX matchup that was pretty uneventful due to the shutdown defenses on both sides, the television broadcast didn’t show the fan who jumped into the gridiron at Levi’s Stadium.

As a matter of fact, this decision was made a long time ago by broadcasting networks. In an attempt to discourage fans from streaking onto the field—since giving them airtime is exactly what they are after—television broadcasts simply pan to another area of the stadium while the streaking is going on. Therefore, every angle of Williams’ pursuit is limited to videos taken by fans in the stadium.

