The Patriots had an eventful week with their roster, particularly with the unexpected moves they made at the quarterback position. It was clear that Mac Jones had his spot secured, but behind him there was a place for some surprises.

During the offseason, Bill Belichick’s unwillingness to name a starting quarterback created the idea that there was going to be a competition. Jones’ main threat was Bailey Zappe, who had some experience playing in his rookie season.

However, the speculation was erased with their roster cuts ahead of the deadline. Belichick opted to waive both Zappe and Malik Cunningham, leaving Jones as the only quarterback of the roster. But this approach lasted only a few hours since they have just added another player.

Patriots Claim Matt Corral Off Waivers

In a surprising move, the Patriots have added former Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral to their roster. This decision provides an additional quarterback option alongside Jones, despite their new addition having missed his entire rookie season due to injury.

Corral found himself in a competitive quarterback room with the Panthers, as the first pick in the draft, Bryce Young, prepares to be the starter. However, being the backup behind him wasn’t going to be easy either considering the team had acquired veteran Andy Dalton.

The Patriots took swift action by claiming Corral off waivers, so the quarterback is already on the 53-man roster. This is a big difference from Zappe’s situation, who has limited opportunities for promotion from the practice squad to be the backup on gamedays.

When Was Matt Corral Drafted?

Matt Corral was drafted in the third round of the draft in 2022 by the Carolina Panthers.