Like every other team in the league, the New England Patriots had to reduce their roster for the 2023 NFL season to 53 players on Tuesday. Shockingly, Mac Jones is the only quarterback on the depth chart.

The team has surprisingly decided to cut Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham, which leaves the Alabama product as the only signal-caller left in Foxborough. Now, the question is who will complete the QB room.

While this all but confirms Jones will be starter in his third year, it remains to be seen what’s the Patriots’ strategy. Are they planning to make a trade, or will they land a free agent? If they go for the latter, there are many options in the open market.

Free agent QBs who could backup Mac Jones at Patriots

Carson Wentz: While his best days are far behind him, Wentz is definitely one of the most interesting options still without a contract. He may not be a starter anymore, but his value as backup should be high.

Joe Flacco: At 38, Flacco’s experience could be helpful for a young quarterback with plenty of room to improve like Jones.

Nick Foles: The unlikely hero of the Eagles’ long-awaited Super Bowl win over the Patriots in 2018, Foles became sort of a journeyman in recent years as backup at different teams.

Colt McCoy: Surprisingly released by the Arizona Cardinals as part of their roster cuts, McCoy has 12 years of NFL experience and no problem to ride the bench.

Who plays the Patriots in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season?

The New England Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 10 in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season.

When was the last time the Patriots made the playoffs?

The New England Patriots last made the playoffs in the 2021 season, losing to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round.