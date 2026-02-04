Trending topics:
NFL

Patriots star names the one thing Drake Maye improved to take New England to Super Bowl LX

Drake Maye has had an astonishing 2025 NFL season, and it comes as no surprise to his teammates. Now, a New England Patriots star has named the one thing the quarterback improved to help take the franchise to Super Bowl LX.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Drake Maye, QB for the New England Patriots (2025)
Drake Maye’s improvement has been so significant that he has led the New England Patriots to Super Bowl LX. Following the quarterback’s growth, one of his teammates has pointed to the key aspect Maye changed to reach such a high level of performance.

This season, the Patriots’ offense has shined thanks to Drake Maye. However, Rhamondre Stevenson has also been a key asset for the team, taking over as RB1 and winning the competition against TreVeyon Henderson.

Stevenson is well aware of how much the entire team has improved. Nevertheless, he understands that none of this would have been possible without Drake Maye and the main area the quarterback worked on: leadership.

“He’s very mature. I was with him last year, I think he made a great jump this year in his leadership role,” Stevenson said on Maye. “He’s commanding the huddle well. He’s telling the offense what he needs to see. He’s doing a great job. I’m excited for him and I’m proud of him.”

Drake Maye’s improvement is undeniable

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Patriots used the third overall pick to select Drake Maye. After a long search for a franchise quarterback following Tom Brady’s departure, the AFC East team believed Maye had the talent to finally end that pursuit.

His rookie season was far from impressive. Maye finished the year with a 3–9 record, 2,276 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. However, his 66.6% completion rate gave many reason to believe that better days were ahead.

Maye lived up to those expectations the following season. With a 72.0% completion rate, 4,394 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions, his numbers suggest he could be the right successor to Tom Brady.

Now, Maye is on the brink of greatness. The quarterback is one win away from securing his first Super Bowl ring, but he will face a tough challenge in the Seattle Seahawks, a team that is expected to make things difficult for him throughout the game.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
