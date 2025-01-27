Pete Carroll reveals Tom Brady’s influence in his arrival to the Raiders for the 2025 NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the many teams that will debut a new head coach on the sidelines for the 2025 NFL season. After some meetings, and primarily due to the influence of Tom Brady as the driving force behind his arrival, Pete Carroll has taken on the commitment to join the franchise and help bring the team back to the forefront of the league.

After the excitement of his joining and with a backpack full of hopes, the former historic head coach of the Seattle Seahawks spoke with the press and shared his feelings about working alongside the multiple-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, and how Brady got involved to make his arrival a reality.

“He’s been intricately involved, he has been a really exciting part of it. It’s exciting to me because he’s one of the greatest competitors that has ever lived. But this is his opportunity to put his stamp on a franchise,” Justin Churchill stated via @ChurchillAtoZ.

The experienced coach will have the tough task of steering the course of a team that struggled in several areas this season. With a negative record of four wins and 13 losses, the main focus is on having a good draft and strengthening the roster’s weakest points.

Owner and managing general partner Mark Davis (C) of the Las Vegas Raiders poses for photos with John Spytek (L) and Pete Carroll (R) during a news conference introducing Spytek as the general manager and Carroll as the head coach of the Raiders at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on January 27, 2025 in Henderson, Nevada.

The biggest concern right now is finding a good quarterback. Regarding this situation, Carroll told the press: “We’re going to lean on Tom [Brady] as much as we possibly can for his insights.”

Carroll spoke about the objectives with Spytek

Times are changing in Las Vegas. Along with Pete Carroll’s arrival comes the addition of new GM John Spytek, both hired simultaneously with the main objective of working together moving forward. Regarding this decision, the head coach shared during his introduction the goals that both he and Spytek have for what’s to come.

“I think it’s a perfect mesh opportunity for us,” Carroll started. “To show you how important it is for this relationship to be at the tip of the spear for our program. HIs background, his mentality, his devotion to character and football and the game and having respect for what it takes to make this thing strong and right, it just hit me right in my heart.

“So I’m thrilled about, you know, sharing the years and the experience with energy and the juice that he brings. So it’s going to work out great.”

Pete Carroll’s work culture

In Las Vegas, they know that winning a title is imperative. That’s why Carroll joined the franchise with the goal of instilling his work culture in his players, and in doing so, achieving the short-term objectives set.

“Culture is the players,” Carroll said. “You’ll see that, and we’ll show them the way. And it all starts with competition. You’re either competing or you’re not. I’m gonna make sure that that’s really clear to these guys from the moment they get here. You know, we’re gonna go out and draft a class and there’ll be a few free agents maybe we’ll be able to attract. And we’ll need to see those guys and we’ll need to see what they’re all about, but the competition part of it is theirs to command. If there’s one thing that I want them to understand, you know, start the message right now — if you want to be on a great team, you need to be a great teammate.

“And so teaching what that’s all about and instilling that in the makeup of our program, is going to be crucial. And the central theme of the program is always going to be competition. That’s where it starts.”