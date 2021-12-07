The New England Patriots are riding on a fantastic winning run this season with rookie QB Mac Jones at the helm. NFL legend Peyton Manning has explained why the treatment Jones is getting reminds him of his rookie season with the Indianapolis Colts.

The outlook wasn't encouraging for the New England Patriots following Tom Brady's departure last year. Finding his replacement looked like a tough challenge for Bill Belichick but Mac Jones has quickly restored optimism.

After a disappointing experience with Cam Newton, it seems that the Patriots have found the right guy in the Alabama Crimson Tide product. People may have different opinions on the rookie quarterback but the truth is that New England are riding on a seven-game winning run and are atop the AFC.

Jones is clearly on pace to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award as he's arguably the only quarterback from his class who's looking sharp. He has even drawn praise from Peyton Manning, who explained what reminded him of his rookie season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Peyton Manning says Colts' approach with him was similar to the Patriots' with Mac Jones

This season, the Hall of Famer is hosting the ManningCast alongside his brother and New York Giants legend Eli to analyze the Monday Night Football matchups. Peyton has spoken to every starting quarterback until Week 13, when the Patriots turned down his request to speak with Mac Jones.

"Well, I tried to talk to Mac Jones, and he was very respectful," Manning said during the broadcast, as quoted by CBS Sports. "He said, ‘Peyton, I want to do it, but can you call our P.R. director Stacey [James]? Because he kind of has to oversee all things.’ I said, ‘No problem.’ I called Stacey, he was very professional, I said, ‘Stacey, I’m talking to Coach Belichick. Can I talk to Mac Jones?’

"I gotta tell you, I appreciate how they’re handling Mac Jones. They are trying to protect him, give him as few off-the-field distractions as possible, let him concentrate on playing football," Peyton continued. Far from getting upset about it, he understood the Patriots' behavior as the Colts had the same approach with him as a rookie.

"So, yes, I did get denied. It was the first quarterback I haven’t talked to. But I appreciate it. [G.M.] Bill Polian, as a rookie with me with the Colts, did the same thing. He didn’t let the marketing department talk to me, the community relations department talk to me. He said, ‘Hey, it’s all football this first season. Don’t bother him.’ And I think the Patriots are taking that same approach with Mac Jones, and it’s paying off. It’s working.”

Of course, the Patriots' decision is debatable, some may believe it costs them nothing to accept this kind of request while others consider it's the right stance. Either way, it looks like keeping Jones concentrated on his game is paying off, despite he didn't need to do much last time out against the Bills.