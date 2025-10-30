The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a lot of problems on defense this season, and as a result, fans and experts are wondering who is really calling the plays between Teryl Austin and Mike Tomlin.

This was Austin’s response to the growing rumors suggesting that, in reality, Tomlin is the one calling the shots. “It’s been the same since I’ve been in this chair. I’m calling it and, if Mike wants to call something, he calls it. That’s how we roll. That’s how it’s been. My concern is with the guys in the building and how I can get our guys to play better. I care about winning and how we win. My job is to coach our guys and hold them to less points than the opponent. That’s really all I care about and all I’m concerned with.”

The Steelers built what was supposedly going to be one of the best defenses in the NFL. The key factor alongside Aaron Rodgers for a Super Bowl push. However, all the money invested has been wasted, as so far names like T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Jalen Ramsey, and Darius Slay have not lived up to expectations after receiving big paychecks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is Steelers’ defensive coordinator?

Teryl Austin is the Steelers’ defensive coordinator, but since his arrival as the team’s head coach, Mike Tomlin has always been identified as the specialist on that side of the ball.

For this reason, many believe that Tomlin, and not Austin, is the one to blame for all the defensive struggles. In this situation, Teryl confirmed that, although he makes the calls, it is true that Mike is involved in the process.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger takes a shot at Mike Tomlin after Steelers loss against Packers

“Mike’s always part of the defense obviously. He’s always been part of it. Nothing has changed in that regard. We go through our weeks, we plan, he is in all the meetings and all those things. So, there’s really no change in terms of how we work together as a staff. I don’t think that has any baring on anything because Mike has always been involved.”