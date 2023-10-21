Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers got great news before their Week 7 matchup at Los Angeles against the Rams. Diontae Johnson is back after a hamstring injury

The Steelers’ offense has been under scrutiny all season and thousands of fans have asked Tomlin to fire Matt Canada as coordinator. However, that won’t happen any time soon.

Now, Kenny Pickett has two massive targets available. Johnson and, of course, the sensational George Pickens who might take advantage of Diontae’s presence in certain coverages.

The Steelers are one of the most surprising teams in the NFL achieving a 3-2 record with a -31 point differential. It’s a going to be a tremendous race for the AFC North with the Bengals, Ravens and Browns.

Steelers make important moves before the game against the Rams

The Steelers also announced they’ve placed Pat Freiermuth on injured reserve. Freiermuth. The tight end has been dealing with a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the game against the Ravens in Week 5.

Furthermore, Pittsburgh officially released WR Gunner Olszewski. He was supposed to be a key factor on special teams, but his season has been a disappointment with mistakes in critical moments.

Will the Steelers make the playoffs?

In 2022, the Pittsburgh Steelers had another disappointing season after failing to reach, once again, the playoffs. Though they won six of their last seven games, a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to clinch a Wild Card ticket in the AFC. This was the first year after Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.

Now, they have a 3-2 record coming off their bye week and are undefeated against AFC North rivals (2-0). However, the division is wide open with Ravens (4-2), Browns (3-2) and Bengals (3-3).

What’s the remaining schedule for the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers?

So, the Steelers have to go all the way without rest until the end of the season. This is their remaining schedule: @Rams, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay, @Cleveland, @Cincinnati, Arizona, New England, @Indianapolis, Cincinnati, @Seattle and @Baltimore.