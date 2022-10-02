Pittsburgh Steelers play against New York Jets today for a game in the Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 4 in your country today

Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets meet in a Week 4 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh today, October 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team needs a victory to end the suffering. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Steelers are looking for a way out of their current losing streak, they lost in Week 2 against the New England Patriots and last week against the Cleveland Browns. So far the only win for the Steelers was during Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 (OT).

The Jets have the same record as the Steelers, two losses and one win, but at least the Jets won in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns and lost in Week 3 against the Bengals.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets: Kick-Off Time

Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets play for the Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season today, October 2 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Australia: 3:00 AM (AEST) October 3

Canada: 1:00 PM (EDT)

China: 1:00 AM October 3

Germany: 7:00 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (IST)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CDT)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (BST)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 4 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets: Predictions And Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers are home favorites with -3.5 spread and 1.55 moneyline that will pay $155 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, both teams are struggling. New York Jets are underdogs with +3.5 ATS and 2.50 moneyline. The totals are offered at 41.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Week 4 game is: Steelers -3.5.

BetMGM Pittsburgh Steelers -3.5 / 1.55 Totals 41.5 New York Jets +3.5 / 2.50

* Odds via BetMGM

