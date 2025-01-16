Stan Kroenke, the mogul behind the Los Angeles Rams, has managed to build an impressive fortune. With a billionaire net worth, his name has become synonymous with power and success in both the sports and business worlds.

But how did he do it? Through a series of strategic bets, from his influence in the NFL to his vast real estate empire. Not only does he own some of the most valuable teams in the world, but he has also invested in a diversified portfolio.

This blend of passion for sports and business acumen has secured him a spot at the top of the global elite. So, when talking about his wealth, it’s not just about the numbers; it’s a story of how one man built an empire.

What is Stan Kroenke’s net worth?

Stan Kroenke, owner of the Los Angeles Rams, has an estimated fortune of $16.9 billion, according to Forbes. This considerable wealth places him at number 116 on the list of the world’s wealthiest people.

Owner Stan Kroenke of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 10, 2017. (Source: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

In addition to his stake in the NFL, he owns several high-profile sports teams, including Arsenal F.C. in the English Premier League, the Denver Nuggets in the NBA, the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL and the Colorado Rapids in MLS.

His success extends beyond the sports world; he has solidified a strong position in the real estate sector, with developments ranging from shopping malls to vast agricultural land holdings in the United States and Canada.

Kroenke’s impressive fortune reflects a diversified business strategy and long-term vision that has made his name synonymous with success across multiple industries. Over the years, his legacy continues to expand.

Stan Kroenke’s acquisition of the Los Angeles Rams

Stan Kroenke purchased the Los Angeles Rams in 2010 for $750 million, becoming the owner of one of the most iconic franchises in the NFL. As of 2024, it remains the second most valuable team.

Owner of the Los Angeles Rames Stan Kroenke holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022. (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Forbes Argentina reported that the popular team is currently valued at $7.8 billion. His acquisition was part of a strategic move aimed at bringing the Rams back to Los Angeles, a city they had left in 1994.

Kroenke, a mogul with experience in both sports and real estate, recognized the franchise’s potential not only as a sports team but also as an investment in one of the most important cities in the United States.

In 2016, the Rams officially returned to Los Angeles when the team moved from St. Louis, where it had been since 1995. This move was particularly interesting, as it unexpectedly boosted the team’s popularity.

The relocation was approved by the NFL owners, and he played a key role in the construction of a new stadium for the team, the SoFi Stadium, which opened in 2020. The stadium cost $5 billion and is one of the most modern in the world.

The purchase of the Rams was a masterstroke for Kroenke, as the franchise has significantly increased in value since then, not only due to the team’s sports success but also because of its presence in the heart of LA.

