Quinshon Judkins injured vs Patriots: Browns’ RB depth chart for Dillon Gabriel

Kevin Stefanski’s Cleveland Browns are not only suffering a heavy loss in Foxborough against the New England Patriots, but a serious injury to Quinshon Judkins also leaves Dillon Gabriel without one of his primary rushing weapons on offense.

From now on, the former Oregon Ducks player will have to rely on the rest of his running back depth chart, which includes Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson. It’s worth noting that Raheim Sanders is also out.

*Developing story…