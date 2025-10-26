Trending topics:
Quinshon Judkins injured vs Patriots: Browns’ RB depth chart for Dillon Gabriel

In what turned out to be a painful loss for the Cleveland Browns against the New England Patriots, Dillon Gabriel is left without his star running back, Quinshon Judkins.

By Matías Persuh

Quinshon Judkins #10 of the Cleveland Browns.
© Nick Cammett/Getty ImagesQuinshon Judkins #10 of the Cleveland Browns.

Kevin Stefanski’s Cleveland Browns are not only suffering a heavy loss in Foxborough against the New England Patriots, but a serious injury to Quinshon Judkins also leaves Dillon Gabriel without one of his primary rushing weapons on offense.

From now on, the former Oregon Ducks player will have to rely on the rest of his running back depth chart, which includes Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson. It’s worth noting that Raheim Sanders is also out.

*Developing story…

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
