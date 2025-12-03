Raheem Morris sends clear message on potential return of Falcons star ahead of upcoming games

The NFL regular season is slowly reaching its final stretch, and many teams are still fighting to secure a postseason spot. Among them are the Raheem Morris‘ Atlanta Falcons who, although they have slim chances of earning a Wild Card spot, continue to hold on to the hope of making it.

Having all of their key playmakers available will be crucial, though it’s something the head coach still isn’t entirely certain about. Drake London remains one of the team’s most important offensive weapons, but he hasn’t been able to take the field with his teammates since Week 11.

“When he’s ready to go, we’ll put him out there,” the coach Morris said via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The talented wide receiver is still being evaluated on a day-to-day basis by the coaching staff, leaving his availability for next weekend’s matchup against the Seahawks very much up in the air.

Inside the Falcons’ facilities there’s optimism that the former USC standout could return to practice this week, though nothing has been officially confirmed. If he’s able to suit up at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, it would provide a significant boost heading into a pivotal week.

Drake London #5 of the Atlanta Falcons.

London’s impact on the Falcons’ offense

In his fourth professional season, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London has been a highly productive force, posting impressive statistics while seemingly remaining healthy through the early part of the year.

So far in the 2025 campaign, London has recorded 60 receptions for a total of 810 receiving yards, demonstrating his ability to be a high-volume and impactful threat downfield.

Furthermore, he has been a consistent finisher in the red zone, scoring six receiving touchdowns. His strong performance reflects his status as the primary target in the Falcons’ offense, averaging an impressive 90.0 receiving yards per game through the first nine games of the season.

Holding on to the dream

Though it’s a long shot, the Atlanta Falcons are not yet out of the running for a spot in the upcoming playoffs. According to the NFL’s official site, they still have a 1% chance with only a few games left in the regular season.